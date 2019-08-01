Google last year updated the previously Tango-only Measure app to work with ARCore, the company’s platform for mobile augmented reality. The tool leverages AR to record distances, with version 2.2 rolling out a Material Theme revamp of the UI and smarter tools.

The last update to Measure was nearly a year ago, with Google this time delivering a more significant interface and experience revamp. Google Measure no longer requires you to choose between “Distance” or “Elevation” tools. Instead you just tap the ‘plus’ FAB at the bottom-center to drop a marker.

You then move the second indicator to a point you want measured to get the length or height. Measure 2.2 takes advantage of vibrations to mark when you’re switching to a new axis, but there is a preference to disable this feedback.

This Material Theme update for Google Measure also lets users take multiple measurements in the same scene. It makes for easier and richer screenshots. After finishing one, you can tap the + button again to start another. To copy or delete, you can tap on the virtual line to open a bottom sheet that also notes the alternate increment.

Google Measure 2.2

Meanwhile, the overflow button in the top-right corner slides up another sheet for settings. You can change display units between Imperial and Metric, as well as “Clear all.” There is a shortcut to open your device’s default gallery client, with annotated pictures taken in Measure being sent to the main camera roll. Lastly, “Vibrations” can be toggled on/off here.

This is a rather sizable Material Theme update that also makes Google Measure smarter and more intuitive to use. Version 2.2 is rolling out now via the Play Store, but it’s not yet widely available.

Version 2.1

