Samsung is about to launch its Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ smartphones at an event in New York City. If you want to tune in live, here’s where Samsung is livestreaming its entire Unpacked event.

As usual for Samsung, the company’s late-2019 Unpacked event for the Galaxy Note 10 is going to be livestreamed on YouTube and the company’s website. We’ll be bringing you our hands-on coverage of everything announced shortly after the event, but you can watch the announcement live starting at 4PM ET/1PM PT.

The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are expected to build on the success of the Galaxy S10 family with all-screen designs, a punch hole camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, and much more. There’s also an upgraded S-Pen, new colors, faster charging, upgraded specs, and also a first for a Samsung flagship — no headphone jack.

Samsung is also expected to expand the Note lineup for the first time with the Note 10 launch event. Instead of just a single model, there will be a Note 10 and Note 10+, as well as a 5G model of the latter.

As mentioned, we’ll have hands-on coverage of everything Samsung announces today as we’re on the ground at the Brooklyn event.

