In April, Google announced that Assistant will integrate with G Suite. This work and productivity push started with Google Calendar. Over the past several hours, Assistant users logged in with G Suite accounts are finding that they cannot set reminders. For the time being, this is an intended deprecation that Google has confirmed to us.

Asking Google Assistant to set a reminder when using your G Suite domain will return “Sorry, reminders are currently not available for G Suite users.” This applies to both voice commands and tapping the FAB from the new Reminders page that’s rolling out.

For many users, including myself, G Suite Assistant reminders worked 24 hours ago. The left screenshot below was taken yesterday morning.

For the moment, the lost functionality is intended, with Google issuing the following comment to us about G Suite and Assistant reminders:

“We are no longer supporting the ability for G Suite users to set reminders with the Assistant as we work to improve the experience.”

Google suggests that the feature could return in the future and that it’s working “to improve the experience.” The company could be making a dedicated experience as part of the broader Assistant integration with G Suite.

Yesterday Today

The first reports of Assistant returning an error message came in at approximately midnight UTC on August 9th, with all users getting the same error message around the world.

On Twitter, there is a back-and-forth between the G Suite and Made by Google support accounts. The former notes how Google Assistant is “not one of the G Suite core services,” and directs users to consumer support.

Google Nest does not acknowledge the specific outage, or that everything worked normally yesterday. It just makes the old point that Assistant “may or may not work and features are limited” when used with G Suite accounts.

It’s unclear whether the recent change to Assistant reminders is responsible, but everything worked normally as of yesterday even on the revamp.

Hi Dominic, thanks for sharing this with us. The issue is related to Google Assistant that is not one of the G Suite core services. I'd advise you reaching out the Google Assistant through the following link https://t.co/Y4KNKzirN3 -TP — G Suite (@gsuite) August 9, 2019

Hey Dominic, thanks for reaching out. While you can link a G Suite account to your Google Home, it may or may not work and features are limited. We'd suggest using a regular Gmail account to maximize the benefits of your device. — Google Nest (@googlenest) August 9, 2019

