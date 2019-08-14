Thanks to more RAM and newer chipsets, things are finally looking up for Wear OS in the performance department. Today, the Misfit Vapor X smartwatch has gone official with a new lightweight design, Qualcomm’s latest chipset, and probably not enough RAM.

The main focus of the new Misfit Vapor X is to make the fitness-focused smartwatch more comfortable. The company says it did this with a new lightweight, matte-finished aluminum alloy for the body that makes the watch weigh just 43g with its 42 mm size. There’s a 1.19-inch AMOLED display on board as well.

The Vapor X also comes with a new “ultra-comfortable” Sport Strap+ made from silicone. Any 20 mm band will connect, though. Notably, the Misfit Vapor X is also the first smartwatch under the brand to come with three buttons along the side, two of which are customizable in their actions.

Powering the Misfit Vapor X, there’s a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor. While that’s great to see, Misfit strangely opted for 512 MB of RAM. That’s something we’ve seen in a huge number of Wear OS watches over the years, but given the recent performance improvements we’ve seen with 1 GB of RAM within the Fossil Gen 5 and TicWatch Pro 4G watches.

Rounding out the spec sheet, there’s 4 GB of storage, a heart rate sensor, NFC, GPS, 3 ATM water resistance, an altimeter, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope, too. There’s also a magnetic charger that can push 80% of the battery in 50 minutes.

Thanks to the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, there’s also a new battery saver mode that offers up to 2 days of battery life. Without that mode being turned on, Misfit says users can expect around 24 hours on a charge. Both totals, of course, depending on usage.

Like Fossil’s other smartwatches, you’ll find Spotify, Noonlight, and Cardiogram preinstalled on the Misfit Vapor X.

The new Misfit Vapor X starts at $279 and launches today on Misfit’s website. For a limited time, the watch will be $80 off, bringing the price down to $199.

