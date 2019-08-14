OnePlus confirms ‘OnePlus TV’ name and logo

OnePlus has confirmed the logo, launch date, and name of its upcoming smart TV project that will be called the “OnePlus TV.”

Pete Lau confirmed in April that a OnePlus branded television was coming, with a focus on a wider OnePlus ecosystem. The company is hoping to create a hub for all of your OnePlus smart devices.

If you follow any OnePlus news, you’ll know just how important the community forums are to the Chinese OEM. As is often the case, a community representative took to the OnePlus forums to unveil more details about the device, including the fairly simple logo.

Yes, we are going to call our very first smart TV product “OnePlus TV” — simple yet to the point — as we believe there’s no other name that can best represent our value, vision, and pride than naming it with our own brand. We are excited that there will soon be a new kid on the block called “OnePlus TV” that is born out of the “Never Settle” spirit and “burdenless” design philosophy. Honestly, it was harder than you could imagine during the naming process, as we have seen so many creative names that made it a difficult decision. Eventually, we chose to be true to our core values, but we are thankful for all the suggestions from you.

Community consultant dsmonterio shared plenty of details in the original post about how they consulted the OnePlus community to come up with the rather generic name. He also outlined how the similarly basic logo was developed. Our opinion is that it’s basic and easy to remember, which makes sense.

We recently saw Honor unveil a smart TV running the Huawei-developed HarmonyOS. OnePlus is not following the same path, as we are expecting the OnePlus TV to come with Android as its core operating system. That could mean wider support and compatibility with non-OnePlus hardware.

Of course, the OnePlus TV is still technically in the works, but as per some rumors, we expect a late September launch. Sizes could range from 43 to 75 inches, but is unlikely to be running Google’s Android TV platform.

The biggest question is: Would you cop a OnePlus-branded Android TV? Let us know in the comments section below.

