The latest wave of devices to support the Android Pie-based LineageOS 16 now includes the Asus Zenfone 6, original Razer Phone, and several older Samsung Galaxy devices as originally spotted by the folks over at Android Police.

For anyone who likes to hang onto their smartphone for a long time (if you’re happy to hold on a little longer), you can breathe life into older devices with LineageOS. and even get that “stock feeling” with current phones, provided they are supported.

The list of supported hardware is constantly growing, with many devices now getting their first taste of Android Pie, thanks to Lineage. With that said, here are the latest additions to the supported list:

Samsung Galaxy S4 Value Edition

Samsung Galaxy A3

Samsung Galaxy A5

Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo

Razer Phone

Asus Zenfone 6

It’s worth noting that the Razer Phone and Asus Zenfone 6 are actually pretty close in terms of Android experience. Both handsets have official Android Pie builds already. That said, LineageOS has a few extra additions that might make it an attractive custom ROM for tinkerers out there, even if you happen to have the brand-new Zenfone 6.

The love shown for older Samsung Galaxy handsets is also great to see, especially as the affordable “A” line is very popular across wide portions of the planet. It’s also pretty insane to see a five-year-old Galaxy S4 handset get LineageOS 16 support. We’re not sure how it will run on the pretty limited hardware, though.

If you’re running a Lineage build, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

