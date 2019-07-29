In the ROM community, LineageOS is arguably still the ‘go-to’ option thanks in part to the sheer number of devices supported. That said, there is no longer support for the Google Nexus 4 or Samsung Galaxy S9 with LineageOS.

Originally spotted by Android Police, for anyone still holding out with the Nexus 4 (which surely can’t be fun at this stage), the three-year stint of full LineageOS support that began during the CyanogenMod 14.1 days is now unfortunately over.

Now given that the Nexus 4 is a little long in the tooth, losing support might not be quite as painful. For the Samsung Galaxy S9 the loss of LineageOS support might be a little more awkward. It is worth noting though, that this only included the Exynos variants anyway. Still, if you were not a fan of One UI or Samsung Experience, installing unofficial builds is your only route to a more stock-like OS experience.

There is also bad news for Nvidia Shield Tablet owners, as support has been dropped yet again for the gaming-focused tablet. We saw that support did return a few months ago but all Lineage builds have been paused after a memory leak was found. Given it had such a hiatus, and then returned, hopefully, it will come back.

For long-time Nexus 4 fans and owners, it’s a sad day to lose LineageOS support. But it’s arguably harder for Galaxy S9 fans as the handset is barely two years old at this stage — maybe we’ll see it come back in the future.

