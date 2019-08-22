Back in March, Chrome introduced a “Sync and Google services” section to bring together all Google-related browser preferences. Chrome for Android now has a shortcut to those settings right on the New Tab page.

The New Tab page adds your account avatar to the left of the tab switcher and overflow menu. Tapping opens “Sync and Google services” in Settings, with the shortcut doubling as a reminder of what account you’re currently using.

This page starts by noting the “User” with your image again, name, and email address. Tapping lets you access all your on-device Google Accounts. Immediately below is a link to “Manage your Google Account.” A “Sync” toggle and settings page that controls bookmarks, payment methods, history, passwords, open tabs, and other preferences follows.

Lastly, “Other Google services” deals with search and URL autocomplete, suggestions, Safe Browsing, and Chrome security, as well as anonymous crash reports from the browser. The shortcut matches Chrome on Mac, Windows, and Linux, as well as the Chrome OS New Tab page. This is part of Google’s broader push to better highlight privacy and user settings in the browser.

Chrome for Android’s Google Account avatar is rolling out today via a server-side update with Chrome 76, which added a harder to detect Incognito mode and tweaks for Progressive Web Apps.

