As confirmed at Google I/O and hinted at in a recent leak, Google has officially launched the Nest Hub smart display in India. Available starting today, the product will cost a bit more than it does in other regions but offers all of the same great features.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Detailed on Google’s blog, the Nest Hub is going on sale in India starting today for ₹9,999. That’s about $140 USD, a bit higher than the $129 price the Google Assistant smart display usually carries at retail but has been slashed many times recently by sales.

In this latest region, the Google Nest Hub will be offered in Chalk and Charcoal color variants from various retailers in the country. Those retailers include Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, and TATA Cliq.

To help the Nest Hub fit even better in the routine of users in India, Google is highlighting some partnerships with Assistant. Users in India can get local news from sources including Times Internet, NDTV, India Today, and Dainik Jagran, as well as control smart home devices from popular brands including Xiaomi, Syska lights, Oakter Plugs, Philips Hue, and LG. Google also points out that NDTV Food, Veg Recipes of India, and Archana’s Kitchen all can show recipes on the Nest Hub display.

More on Google Nest Hub:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: