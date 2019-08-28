Google Home 2.13.50 is rolling out this evening with support for and many details about the upcoming Nest Hub Max. This release also returns strings detailing in-app Nest device setup, while providing some collaboration about a new “Nest Mini” later this year.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

In-app Nest device setup

The possibility of setting up Nest devices within the Google Home app first emerged in April. Google Home 2.13.50 today reintroduces many strings related to that. Several Nest products use QR codes in the setup process, and the Home client could soon request access to your device’s camera to do the same.

<string name=”n_add_product_label”>Set up a Nest product</string>

<string name=”n_qr_scan_intro_title”>Camera permission</string> <string name=”n_qr_scan_intro_body”>To scan the QR code and set up this device, the Home app needs permission to use your camera.</string> <string name=”n_qr_scan_intro_scan_button_text”>Scan code</string>

It’s unclear at this time what smart home devices — beyond the Nest Hub Max — for which this will be possible. We do believe that the presence of the QR scanner means that Nest device setup in the Home app will be for more products than just Smart Displays.

However, some devices will still require the Nest app for the pairing process.

<string name=”n_unsupported_device_nest_app_title”>Set up in the Nest app</string> <string name=”n_unsupported_device_nest_app_body”>Some devices still need to be set up using the Nest app.</string> <string name=”n_unsupported_device_install_nest_app_button”>Download Nest app</string>

Nest Mini codename

Google Home 2.9 in April introduced two device codenames. “YBC” in version 2.10 was changed to “Speaker V,” while “YNM” was updated today to “Mini.” YNM could simply translate to Y N(est) M(ini). Last week, we exclusively detailed Google’s plans for a second-generation Mini smart speaker with built-in wall mount, better sound, and aux jack.

<string name=”device_ynm_name”>YNM</string> <string name=”device_ynm_name”>Mini</string>

Nest Hub Max

Camera features

Google’s latest Smart Display is almost here and Google Home 2.13.50 provides insight into how the device will work. To use the 6.5MP camera as a full Nest Cam with history and alert features, you’ll have to use the Nest app.

<string name=”n_gae_display_camera_info_nest_cam_features_title_text”>Built-in Nest Cam features</string> <string name=”n_gae_display_camera_info_nest_cam_features_subtitle_text”>If you choose to set up your Nest Cam, you can get home monitoring features like access to live video, person alerts, and more.</string>]

<string name=”video_monitoring_nest_app_promo_title”>”Use the Nest app to get all of your Nest Cam’s features”</string>

That said, the Home app is gaining a “Nest Cam live view” to watch a basic video feed from the Nest Hub Max.

<string name=”video_monitoring_intro_body”>”The Nest Cam live view allows home members to use the Home app to keep an eye on things, depending on the location, angle, and lighting of the camera’s view. %1$s’s camera doesn’t have Night Vision.”</string>

However, there are a slew of other camera features like making Duo calls and sending messages .

<string name=”n_gae_display_camera_info_video_calls_and_messages_subtitle_text”>Make video calls or send and receive messages with other Google Duo users.</string>

The bulk are related to “Camera Sensing,” which includes Face Match unlocking and Quick Gesture to pause/start music with your hands.

<string name=”n_camera_sensing_setting_title”>Camera Sensing</string> <string name=”n_gae_display_camera_confirm_content_top_text”>”Camera sensing features allow your %1$s’s camera to recognize things like faces and gestures to personalize your content and help you interact with your device.”</string> <string name=”n_gae_display_camera_info_camera_sensing_subtitle_text”>Camera sensing includes features like Face Match and Quick Gestures to give you personalized content and more ways to interact with your Google Assistant.</string> <string name=”n_gae_display_camera_confirm_content_bottom_text”>Camera sensing features do not upload video or images from your %1$s. You can disable these features any time in your device settings.</string>

Device setup

The Nest Hub Max could be used to help set up other Nest-branded devices.

<string name=”n_enter_entry_key_newman_body”>”Enter the 6-digit setup code on your Nest Hub Max’s screen.”</string>

How to update?

Google Home 2.13.50 is rolling out now via the Play Store. Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: