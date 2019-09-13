We’re only a few weeks away from the potential first preview of the OnePlus 7T family, and today, a spec sheet for the new device has leaked out. Apparently, we can expect the OnePlus 7T Pro to include a bigger battery and Android 10 too.

According to @OnLeaks and CompareRaja, the OnePlus 7T Pro is going to offer quite the spec package. Of course, the core upgrade is going to be the faster Snapdragon 855+ processor as we’ve previously heard.

This latest report, however, reveals that the OnePlus 7T Pro may launch with Android 10 pre-installed. This would break an awful cycle for the company where its past “T” launches often run an outdated version of the platform. The OnePlus 5T, for example, launched with an outdated Android version.

Having the OnePlus 7T Pro launching with Android 10 is great, and it makes sense given how stable OnePlus already has its open beta of the platform on current models.

Of course, the use of Android 10 on the OnePlus 7T Pro also means the same will apply for the OnePlus 7T.

Notably, the OnePlus 7T Pro is also looking at a slight increase in battery capacity. Instead of a 4,000 mAh battery, this one weighs in at 4,085 mAh. The OnePlus 7T also gains 100 mAh over the 7’s 3,700 mAh battery. That’s not a substantial growth in capacity, but given the 90Hz displays on both of these devices, any increase is welcome.

