The latest update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ is now rolling out with the September 2019 security patch along with some regular bug fixes and software stability improvements.

It’s great to see the Galaxy S9 family getting some love in a good timeframe, as it appears that many OEMs are really stepping up to the plate with regard to updates in recent months. Firmware versions G960FXXS6CSH5 and G965FXXS6CSH5 have already begun rolling out to Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones, respectively, across Europe with the September patch in tow (via SamMobile).

[Update 09/17]: The rollout of the September patch continues, as the T-Mobile S10 is now receiving the September patch alongside a confusing slightly larger update for the Note 9 — which only appears to bring the September patch (via SamMobile¹, ²).

Firstly, those of you rocking the T-Mobile S10 can expect firmware version G97*UOYN2BSI4 to be headed your way, while Note 9 owners can expect firmware version N960FXXU3CSI3 — although it comes in a sizeable 664MB download. Remember to check manually for the OTA file if you haven’t seen it already.

[Update 09/16]: For those of you with the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on Sprint in the US, you can now get some September patch goodness right now (via SamMobile). The OTA update is rolling out right now and brings firmware versionsG960USQS6CSH8and G965USQS6CSH8 for the S9 and S9+ respectively.

If you haven’t checked, be sure to head to Settings > System updates and refresh to get your OTA download file.

[Update: 09/12]: The September 2019 patch is now rolling out to the Sprint Note 10 and Note 10+ right now. Firmware versions N970USQU1ASHB and N9705SQU1ASHB should be rolling out for the Note 10 and Note 10+ respectively (via SamMobile).

This makes Sprint the first US carrier to release a software update for the latest Samsung flagship. We expect the rest to follow suit soon though. Be sure to head to your device Settings > System updates panel and force a refresh to see if the OTA file is waiting for you to download.

The update has been spotted over on Reddit too, where the OTA file is by no means lightweight at 123 MB. That said, the September patch for Galaxy S9 and S9+ is not the only addition. Seventeen further patches have also been added for Samsung’s own One UI software.

We have seen confirmation that the OTA file has already rolled out in France, Spain, Netherlands, Poland, Germany, the UK, and a few more. Expect it to expand over the coming days, with localizations also slowing down the rollout in the US at least. That said, carriers have also been getting much better in recent months.

If you are in a region where the patch has already rolled out for your Samsung Galaxy S9 but haven’t seen an OTA notification, then head to your Settings > System updates panel and manually refresh. Alternatively, if you have seen the update in your region, then be sure to let us know in the comments section below.

More on Samsung:

Checkout 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: