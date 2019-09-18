ASUS Chromebook 14 hits $400, TP-Link On-Hub is just $55, and you can save big on Philips Hue bundles. All that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

ASUS Chromebook 14 packs dual USB-C ports

Amazon currently offers the ASUS Chromebook 14 C425 Core M3/8GB/64GB for $400. Usually selling for $500, today’s price cut is one of the first we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. Based around a 14-inch 4-Way NanoEdge display, this entry from ASUS features a more premium form-factor than your average Chromebook. Its all-metal design sports two USB-C alongside USB-A 3.1, a microSD card reader, and more. An Intel Core M3 processor pairs with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, and up to 12 hours of battery keeps it running all day long. Since this release is on the newer side, reviews are still coming in. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Interested in Google WiFi but don’t want to shell out big money for the mesh system? Newegg offers the TP-Link OnHub AC1900 802.11ac Google WiFi Router in blue for $55. Normally selling for $80, today you’ll save 32% and bring the price down to match our previous mention and the all-time low. Integration with the Google WiFi suite of networking gear is the biggest selling point for TP-Link’s OnHub router. So whether you’re looking to expand an existing mesh network or try out the system, this is an affordable route to take. It backs that functionality by offering up to 1900 Mbps network speeds alongside dual Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Save $50 on the Philips Hue Color Starter Set

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Philips Hue Color Three-Bulb Starter Kit with Light Switch for $140. Typically fetching $190 these days, this saves you $50 and matches our previous mention for the Prime Day offer. Whether you’re just diving into the world of voice-controlled lighting or wanting to expand an existing setup, this bundle is a solid way to go. Philips includes three of its Hue Color Ambiance bulbs, as well as a Hue Dimmer Switch for easing into smart home territory. The entire package also works with Siri via HomeKit, as well as Alexa and Assistant.

