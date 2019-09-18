Fast charging has been around for a few years at this point, but it just keeps getting better over time. Today, Oppo has announced its latest fast-charging solution which pumps 65W of power into a smartphone to charge it in barely half an hour.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Oppo was one of the first companies to introduce fast charging several years ago, and it’s latest announcement debuts three new standards for a speedy fill-up.

The most exciting of these new fast-charging methods is Oppo’s SuperVOOC 2.0 65W charging. Many fast charging systems today fall somewhere between 18W on the Pixel series and 30W on the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the Note 10+ turned heads back in August with its 45W capacity, but Oppo is blowing that out of the water.

The company says that this system can charge a 4,000 mAh battery in just 30 minutes with a 27% charge in just 5 minutes. Oppo pulls off these speeds using Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors and has five different safety measures throughout the wire, adapter, and handset.

After a lot of anticipation about 65W SuperVOOC, let me show you how fast it really is! 😎 pic.twitter.com/p1UHi18v6Q — Brian Shen (@BrianShenYiRen) September 17, 2019

Further Oppo has also debuted a new wireless charging system which hits 30W power. It can fully charge a phone with a 4,000 mAh battery in about 80 minutes. There’s also a new Flash VOOC 4.0 system which charges at 30W. It can fully charge a battery in 73 minutes, but fills up 67% in just 30 minutes. The last 10% is charged at a slower rate in order to protect the battery.

More on Android:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: