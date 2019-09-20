Twitter tests a new way to keep conversations healthy in the U.S. Meanwhile in gaming news, Minecraft picks up a Character Creation tool, and the Nintendo 3DS emulator Citra is reportedly coming to Android.

About After Hours: In this daily roundup, we cover some of the more minor stories regarding Android and Google from the day with additional commentary. To catch up on everything we publish, check out some of the biggest stories of the day below, and listen to 9to5Google Daily every morning.

Hide Twitter replies

Twitter announced the roll out of new controls in the U.S. and Japan that allow users to manually hide individual replies in a conversation. This makes for a healthy middle-ground between blocking someone and just ignoring unwanted messages.

Hiding a reply also hides it from others who view the original tweet, but all hidden tweets can be easily uncovered through a handy new icon.

Minecraft character creator

While Minecraft has long had a way of allowing its players to customize their in-game avatar by uploading textures, the latest Minecraft beta for Android, Windows 10 and Xbox One adds an in-game character creation tool. Players will be able to take advantage of 100+ free customization items, along with purchasable options from the Minecraft team.

Citra 3DS emulator on Android

While Nintendo fans were recently mourning the loss of the YouTube app on the Nintendo 3DS, they may soon have reason to rejoice. The developers of well known Nintendo 3DS emulator Citra have been spotted, via The Android Soul, working on an official port of their handheld emulator to Android.

Citra would join the ranks of Nintendo emulators on Android such as Dolphin, DraStic, and “My Boy!” The move appears to be in response to the popularity of a third-party version of Citra being crafted for Android use. No word yet on whether this version will be available through the Google Play Store.

Today’s Top Stories:

Pixel 4 colors will be Just Black, Clearly White, and… ‘Oh So Orange’

That Samsung Android 10 update list that drops the Galaxy S8 isn’t official

Movado Connect 2.0 is the latest Wear OS watch w/ 1GB of RAM, starts at $495

Huawei confirms bootloader unlock for Mate 30 Pro, expects to ship 20 million units

Google adds several new easter eggs from ‘Friends’ to celebrate 25th anniversary

Leaked video shows Google’s vision for Android-based feature phones and apps

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: