Movado’s original Connect smartwatch was one of the most enticing Wear OS smartwatches from a design aspect, and now the company is back with the Movado Connect 2.0. It brings better specs, welcome hardware features, and also a lower starting price of $495.

We first spotted the Movado Connect 2.0 when it leaked a couple of weeks ago, but now the watch has been officially announced and it’s publicly available for purchase. The new Wear OS watch is the latest option to come with the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and 1GB of RAM, both offering performance gains over older Wear OS watches.

This time around, the Movado Connect 2.0 also gets upgrades to its hardware that should help the Wear OS experience. There’s a heart rate sensor on the back which works with Google Fit and other apps. There’s also a rotating power button and two customizable buttons along the right side of the watch. It’s not clear how thick the watch is, but Movado offers it in both 42mm and a smaller 40mm size. NFC is also on the watch for Google Pay.

The Movado Connect 2.0 is available for pre-order now with prices starting at $495 for either size of the watch. Bands will play a role in how much you’ll spend in total, though, with prices going all the way up to $795.

