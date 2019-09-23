The Asus ROG Phone II is one of the most powerful and impressive gaming phones on the market today and now we’re learning when it will launch in India. Starting September 30th, 2019, the device will be available in the country with quite a few accessories in tow.

It’s been about two months since the ROG Phone II first hit the market and a couple of weeks ago we even saw the company launch a supercharged “Ultimate Edition.” For its launch in India, the ROG Phone II is the same gamer-centric device we’ve seen arrive in other regions. It has a killer spec package including the Snapdragon 855+, up to 12GB of RAM, UFS 3.0 storage, 6,000 mAh battery, and an AMOLED 120Hz display for smooth gameplay.

For gamers, this device truly has it all. On top of that, though, there’s also USB-C for charging, a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and 13MP sensor with a wide-angle lens. There’s also a 24MP front-facing camera. One of the nice touches Asus includes is a choice on the software experience between a gamer-centric UI or a basically stock experience.

Pricing on the ROG Phone II is probably the most interesting aspect of the India launch. XDA-Developers points out that the original ROG Phone cost ₹69,999, but the new and improved model starts at just ₹37,999 for 8GB/128GB. The upgraded 12GB/512GB tier will cost ₹59,999, though. Sales will be available through Flipkart starting on September 30th.

There’s also a collection of accessories launching with the ROG Phone II in India. That includes a 30W charger (₹1,999), AeroActive Cooler II (₹3,999), “Professional” USB-C Dock (₹5,499), Lightning Armor Case (₹2,999), TwinView Dock (second screen attachment, ₹19,999), Desktop Dock (₹12,999), and the ROG Kunai Gamepad (₹9,999).

