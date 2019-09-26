As previously teased, Google is celebrating its birthday this year with a deal on Made by Google products. European Google Stores are marking the 21st anniversary of the company’s founding by discounting products 21%.

While Google was actually incorporated on September 4, the company has long celebrated the occasion on September 27th. European Google Stores today feature a banner announcing the offer:

Celebrate Google’s 21st birthday with 21% off today. Enter code B-GOOGLE21 at checkout.

There is also a stylistic cover image on the homepage that features a Pixel 3 and Home Mini. There are some restrictions, with the most common one being that Stadia pre-orders are not included. That’s the main restriction in the United Kingdom, while France notes there is no Pixel 3a discount. Nest Aware subscriptions are also excluded.

Each country also has a tweaked promo code. In our testing, each product — including the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate — in your shopping cart will be marked off by 21% after redeeming the code at the bottom of the page. The full terms and conditions are:

This Google Store birthday discount might be Europe-only as there are no deals in Australia or New Zealand. There were no teasers in those countries, or the U.S. suggesting there might not be one stateside at midnight.

This deal comes less than three weeks before Made by Google 2019 where new Connected Home products and Pixel phones are expected.

