BeatsX are on sale for $70, plus deals on TP-Link Mesh Routers and the Garmin vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

BeatsX headphones see notable price in 1-day deal

Today only, you can head over to Woot and pick up the BeatsX wireless headphones for $70. That’s a 30% price drop and a match of the best we’ve seen in 2019. BeatsX feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip, magnetic earbuds, Lightning charging and more. Great for workouts and those not ready to shell out significantly more cash for the latest AirPods.

Upgrade to TP-Link’s Deco M5 Mesh 802.11ac Router

Newegg is currently offering the TP-Link Deco M5 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router Two-Pack for $99. Normally selling for $145 at Amazon, that’s good for a 32% discount, is $1 under our previous mention, and one of the best deals we’ve seen this year.

TP-Link’s Deco M5 is as fully-featured as mesh Wi-Fi systems come these days, as evident in its 5,500-sq. ft. coverage, up to 1,300Mb/s network speeds and multi-user connection technology. Each of the two included routers also has two Gigabit Ethernet ports, giving you the flexibility to expand a wired network as well. Check out our full reivew for more.

Garmin’s vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch gets 20% discount

Amazon is offering the Garmin vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch for $200. Typically you’ll find it selling for $250, with today’s offer saving you 20%. It matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price point. Garmin’s vívoactive 3 touts the usual roster of fitness tracking capabilities, like heart rate monitoring and more. Living up to the Music namesake, this model can also store up to 500 songs for rocking out while on the trail. And since this is a smartwatch, you’ll also enjoy notifications from your iOS or Android device. Battery life clocks in at up to seven days per charge. You can learn more by reading our release coverage.

