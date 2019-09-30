The Hulu app for Android TV was just recently updated with a major redesign and now, another update is hitting the platform. The latest Hulu app for Android TV brings better support for certain remotes as well as a redesigned homescreen icon.

In accordance with other platforms, this latest update adds some darker elements to the interface. This doesn’t apply to the app as a whole, but you might have noticed that the homescreen icon swapped the bright green with white lettering for a pure black with green letters.

On other platforms it makes sense, but on Android TV this new icon feels just a bit out of place if you ask me. Hopefully, a future update will lighten up the background just a bit so the icon stands out against Android TV’s dark homescreen.

Further, Hulu has also darkened the splash screen for its app. The look is mostly the same, but the colors aren’t quite as bright which should be appreciated especially at night.

You might not have been aware that, when it launched, the new Hulu app for Android TV would break some remotes. Specifically, the “Ok” function was broken for many third-party remotes including the options we previously recommended for the Shield TV. With this latest update, that issue should be fixed. The full changelog follows.

WHAT’S NEW New look! As part of a newer and better Hulu experience, we’re adopting a fresh new look. We gave our app icon a makeover (it’s black and green now!) and darkened the background on our welcome screen. Fixes This update also includes several bug fixes, including fixing the issue with the “OK” button on Android mobile remotes and select 3rd party remotes.

The update started rolling out last week, so it should have already hit your device or be available in the Play Store.

