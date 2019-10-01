Yahoo brings its video app to Android TV

Yahoo just slapped a fresh coat of paint on its logo, and now the company is bringing its video app to Android TV.

The Yahoo app — technically “Yahoo: Sports, Finance & News” — offers up video content from different topics including sports teams and celebrity news. There are also various financial shows that include stock analysis as well as standard news reports. There’s quite a lot of content available, and it’s all free and ad-supported should you be interested in giving it a download.

Android Police points out that, due to licensing rights, the app is currently only available in the United States. From what I can tell on the Play Store listing, though, the Yahoo app should work on almost any Android TV device, including those not using the latest updates.

The Yahoo App is a free personalized video channel that lets you explore the topics you care about the most from across Yahoo News, Sports, Finance, and Entertainment. Follow your favorite sports teams, stocks, and celebrities to get updates in a daily personalized video reel along with local news and weather. Yahoo Sports — The Rush, The Bounce, The Spin, highlights and recaps from NFL, NBA, MLB, and more.

Yahoo Finance — Market Movers, Bell-to-Bell Coverage and special stock analysis and reports.

Yahoo Entertainment — Daytime Now, In the Know, and the latest celebrity news and interviews.

Yahoo News — Skullduggery TV, Unfiltered, and special news reports from HuffPost.

Live Events — Makers Conference, Berkshire Hathaway, Build Series interviews, and breaking news.

