As we kick off another week, some of the biggest stories of the day included the reveal of Google Play Pass, the Galaxy Fold’s return the US, and more. In other news, Disney+ is now accepting pre-orders and offering discounts to some while TiVo is making a few interesting moves.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

About After Hours: In this daily roundup, we cover some of the more minor stories regarding Android and Google from the day with additional commentary. To catch up on everything we publish, check out some of the biggest stories of the day below, and listen to 9to5Google Daily every morning.

You can now pre-order Disney+ and get a discount in the process

If you’re excited to try out Disney+, the service is now accepting pre-orders ahead of its November launch. The pre-orders even include a 7-day free trial with your sign-up meaning you’ll get a week of all that classic content for free before you’re locked into a monthly or yearly subscription. Better yet, Disney+ has some discounts available with pre-orders for certain users.

As CordCuttersNews points out, DisneyMovieClub members can still get a pre-pay deal which offers a $40 discount on a Disney+ pre-order when buying 3 years or $20 off with 2 years.

TiVo sent its new “Edge” DVR to a customer early

TiVo is apparently working on some big new hardware. Rumors have been floating around regarding the “TiVo Edge” lately and the folks at ZatzNotFunny found a customer who ended up getting one early. Details are mostly unclear on what this new hardware entails, but apparently it has 2TB of storage, some snappier software, and other changes. It’s unclear, though, if Android TV is being used.

TiVo is running ads on recorded content

So above is the good news about TiVo, but there’s also some bad news. The company confirmed (via Engadget) that it’s going to start playing pre-roll ads before content that you recorded. Within the next 90 days, all “eligible” hardware will see the change.

Yahoo has a new logo – oh by the way Yahoo still exists

Remember Yahoo? In an attempt to become somewhat relevant, the company today announced a new logo as well as updated mail apps for Android and iOS (via The Verge). But really, who’s still using Yahoo after that major hack a few years ago?

Today’s Top Stories:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: