Originally announced as a Chrome Extension, Google is expanding and integrating Password Checkup across two key products. This feature, which checks the strength and security of your saved credentials, is coming to the Google Account’s built-in password manager and the Chrome browser.

Password Checkup looks for three vulnerabilities in the credentials you have set online:

Your passwords have been compromised in a third-party breach. We’ve found more than 4 billion usernames and passwords that have been exposed due to third-party breaches.

We’ve found more than 4 billion usernames and passwords that have been exposed due to third-party breaches. Your passwords are being reused across different sites. If someone gets access to a password that you reuse on multiple sites, they can use it to sign into your other accounts as well.

If someone gets access to a password that you reuse on multiple sites, they can use it to sign into your other accounts as well. Your passwords should be strengthened. Weak passwords can be easily guessed by attackers, putting your personal information at risk.

To start a review, those that use Chrome’s built-in feature that saves login details and automatically fills them in can visit passwords.google.com. Password Checkup is a new card at the top of that list. After clicking “Check passwords,” you have to first re-sign into your Google Account

You’ll be provided with three sections: Compromised, reused, and weak passwords. Each notes how many of your credentials fall into that criteria and can be expanded with more details. Same passwords are grouped together, with Google providing useful tips throughout the entire process. There is a link to then visit the site or app to change your login.

Password Checkup online is available today, and is also coming to Chrome. It will begin to roll out with version 78 next month, and functionality is similar to the extension that Google notes has been downloaded more than a million times. Warnings will appear when you enter a password that has been compromised.

