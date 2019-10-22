[Update: More reports] Android 10 ‘Rules’ feature quietly goes live for some Pixel users

During the Android Q Beta Period, a built-in capability for creating condition-based macros was spotted. This unannounced Android 10 “Rules” feature quietly went live over the past day for several Pixel users.

At a high-level, Android 10 Rules are not too different from Google Assistant Routines or Shortcuts on iOS 13. When you connect to a “Wi-Fi network” or arrive at a certain “Location,” four different actions can be automatically triggered:

Turn on Do Not Disturb

Set phone to silent

Set phone to vibrate

Set phone to ring

A German Pixel 2 XL user had the Rules menu quietly appear in Settings > System today with the functionality mostly unchanged from an early version enabled by XDA over the summer. The location feature lets you granularly set an accuracy radius.

Update 10/22: Over the past 24 hours, this feature has gone live for more than a few Pixel owners. We’ve received reports from the original Pixel all the way to the Pixel 3a. All devices are running the current version of Settings Suggestions (1.1.0.269969812.sr) that rolled in recent weeks.

Android 10 can suggest Rules for you based on repeated actions, while you’ll see a system notification when an action has been triggered. These capabilities are quite simple and essentially Digital Wellbeing’s Wind Down, but available throughout the day.

None of the Pixel devices we checked this evening have Rules enabled. Behind the scenes, the feature is dependent on Settings Suggestions. Google is possibly running an A/B test before a wider launch, but the company has yet to even officially detail the functionality.

