One aspect of Android 10 is increased Privacy protections like restricting location access to when apps are in use and centralized settings. An update to Device Personalization Services today introduces a new control for the system responsible for Android’s smart predictions.

The Device Personalization Services “system component” is updated via Google Play and powers features like “Suggested Actions in Launcher, Smart Text Selection in Overview and elsewhere, and automatic Linkifying of text.”

Device Personalization Services uses system permissions to provide smart predictions. For example, you may see a suggestion to call a frequent contact or return a missed call. It uses your location to link you to the right nearby restaurant when you select its name. Device Personalization Services is part of the and you can control it in Home settings.

Version 2.0.268948072 today (versus 2.0.264613662) adds a new Device Personalization Services menu into Android 10’s Privacy page. This serves to reveal and specify what the service does for end-users, and gives them the option to “Clear all data stored by Device Personalization Services.”

Like other menus, there is a cover animation that provides a visual representation in addition to the description. There is also a “Learn more” link to this Google Support document for Pixel devices. Tapping “Clear data” opens up a pop-up that allows you to select the time period to remove: Last hour, Last 24 hours, and All time.

The latest version of Device Personalization Services is widely rolling out via the Play Store.

