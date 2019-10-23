Wednesday’s best deals include Pixel 4 at a new all-time low, a fresh AmazonBasics tech sale, and Nintendo Switch for $263. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 4 hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon is currently offering Google’s brand-new Pixel 4 64 GB Unlocked Smartphone in Just Black on sale for $700. That’s $99 off its regular rate and is the first direct-dollar discount that we’ve tracked on a unit that doesn’t require activation on any carrier. Google’s latest and greatest smartphone is the first device from the company to offer dual cameras, giving greater mobile photography prowess to its owners. Plus, you’ll be able to take some insane photos at night of the stars, something that no other phone can quite manage to capture as of yet. Be sure to check out our hands-on for more of our thoughts on the Pixel 4.

New AmazonBasics sale offers deals on tech and more

Amazon is hosting another one of its popular AmazonBasics sales today, offering notable discounts on first-party accessories across just about every category. You’ll find all of our top picks below, but one notable standout has to be the AmazonBasics Canvas Backpack for $9. It typically goes for around $15 and upwards of $20. This is a new Amazon all-time low. With enough storage for a 15-inch Chromebook, this backpack offers dedicated compartments for your tech, accessories, and more. It includes adjustable straps for comfort over an extended period of time. You’ll find all of our top picks right here.

The 2019 Nintendo Switch at one of its best prices yet

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the 2019 Nintendo Switch Console in Gray or Neon Blue/Red for $263. The latest model Switch with better battery life still fetches the usual $300 at Amazon and elsewhere, much the same as the original version. While we did see Amazon offer the latest machine at $25 off recently, today’s deal is matching the lowest total we have tracked thus far. Here’s everything you need to know about the difference between the two Switch models.

