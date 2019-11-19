Since the launch of Disney+ last month, Vizio owners have been frustrated with the service not working on their TVs. Thankfully, an update coming in just a few weeks will fix Disney+ issues with Vizio TVs using Chromecast.

Announced in a press release today, Vizio has confirmed that an update in “early December” will fix the Chromecast issue. It’s not detailed in the press release, but presumably, the fix will be an upgrade of the Chromecast built-in firmware Vizio is using which, at the moment, is outdated compared to what Disney+ requires.

Vizio previously directed users affected by this issue to use AirPlay 2, which supports Disney+, but that left Android users without any options outside of buying external hardware. Now that this Chromecast fix is incoming, Vizio TV owners will finally be able to enjoy the nostalgia delivered by Disney+ without extra hardware.

There’s no firm date for this update to arrive, but Vizio says it plans to roll it out in early December, implying it will arrive in just two to four weeks from now.

VIZIO, Inc., known for award-winning picture quality, outstanding features, and incredible value, today announces a Chromecast built-in update that will allow users to cast Disney+ content to their VIZIO SmartCast TVs. Viewers can already watch content from the Disney+ app using Apple AirPlay 2 by simply tapping the AirPlay icon and selecting their SmartCastTV when in the app. The Chromecast built-in update will start rolling out in early December to VIZIO SmartCast TVs to allow users to cast Disney+ content just as easily. This update will give consumers more flexibility to stream their favorite apps, like Disney+, on the TV they purchase this holiday season.

