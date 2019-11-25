Before Stadia launched, Google said that it was “aiming to release” new Stadia features weekly. This morning, Google announced on r/Stadia that it’s “experimenting with a new method of information delivery this week.”

From Monday to Wednesday this week, Google will post a stickied thread with timestamped updates to “drop any new information we have to share with the Stadia community.” There will be no posts this Thursday and Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, but the format would otherwise be daily.

The first update for November 25th deals with Premiere Edition hardware being sent out, along with codes. There are no reports of the latter occurring yet. Google also provided a reminder that all Founders as of Friday should have their codes, and to contact support if that is not the case.

Daily Stadia updates are described as an experiment, and one needed given the newness of Stadia as a platform, and the traditional high amount of engagement in the gaming community. Meanwhile, Google has promised a number of features post-launch, including an interface for achievements that Stadia is already recording. Google Assistant is also not yet available on the Stadia Controller on any form factor.

More broadly, Google’s communication of new features is usually disjointed between tweets, blog posts, and support articles. The Stadia team centralizing on Reddit is a good call, with the platform being better at allowing for long-form discussion.

