[Update: Early offers added] Best Nest Black Friday deals: Nest Mini from $29, Nest Hub $55

Google Nest deals are sure to make an appearance this Black Friday from all the top retailers, which means you’ll be able to snag Nest thermostats, Nest Mini smart speakers, and Nest Hub Max smart displays at some of the lowest prices of the year. Specifically, we’re seeing some pretty large price drops for the original Google Home this year. Keep reading for all the current and expected Black Friday and Cyber Monday Nest deals…

Best Google Nest deals that are live right now

It’s officially Thanksgiving Day, and now we’re seeing nearly all of the anticipated Google Nest Black Friday deals available. Headlining the sale is Google Home Mini at $19, but you’ll also find the new Nest Mini for $29, standard Google Home at $49, and more.

On top of just seeing the Assistant speakers and smart displays, you’ll also find plenty of Nest smart home accessories. From the $29 temperature sensor to Hello Video Doorbell at $159 and much more, Black Friday has come early for pretty much every device in the Google Nest stable.

Right now you can score some savings when you bundle Google Nest Hub with a Nest Hello Video Doorbell. Buying the pair works out to $229, which is $129 off the going rate and like getting the Nest Hub for free.

Best Google Nest Black Friday deals to come

As for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for Google Nest, there’s an almost limitless supply of opportunities to look forward to. Everything from the smallest Nest Mini to the big Nest Secure alarm system will be on sale — many at prices lower than we’ve ever seen before.

Google itself will be discounting the new Nest Mini to $29, down from its usual $49 price tag. Best Buy, on the other hand, will be pairing the latest Nest Mini Assistant speaker with a free Wemo Smart Plug for $50.

One of the highlight deals this year is actually the ye ol’ original Google Home, which will be on sale for $49 at most brick-and-mortar retailers, like Target or Walmart. The Google Home-with-a-screen, recently-renamed Nest Hub is also expected to see a drop down to $79, while it could get down to $55 at some retailers.

Black Friday is also looking like it will be one of the best times this year to lock-in deals on Google smart home accessories. You can check out our full roundup of other Nest-branded smart home accessories over at our 9to5Toys Best of Black Friday roundup for Google products, but here’s a quick sampling:

Hello Doorbell: $149 (Reg. $229)

(Reg. $229) Learning Thermostat: $179 (Reg. $249)

(Reg. $249) Thermostat E: $139 (Reg. $169)

(Reg. $169) Cam IQ Outdoor: $329 (Reg. $399)

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks over at at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have the 9to5Toys iOS app that’s now available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.