We collated some of our favorite and best Pixel 4 and 4 XL cases and covers, having tested a fair few since the official launch of the 2019 Made by Google smartphones.

Of course, there’s more to smartphone cases than just protection, and because of that not all cases are created equally — or with the same due care and attention. Yes, you can simply throw a cheap case on the back of your brand-new Pixel, but you’ve spent nearly $1,000 on your smartphone, so why just go for the cheapest option ever time?

A good case is an extension of the device itself and, as we say, these are some of the best Pixel 4 cases you can pick up right now. It’s also worth noting that all of the cases featured have been tested to ensure that they will fit perfectly, even if you have a screen protector fitted. Every single one will also play nicely with your wireless chargers — so no worries about your battery draining while you think it’s actually charging.

Bellroy Leather case

As someone that has spent a lot of money on Bellroy accessories over the years, it was only natural that I picked up the Bellroy Leather case for my Pixel 4 XL. This time around I went for the black model, although I do have my eye on the gray version too — I think the Coral model would look amazing on all color Pixel 4 devices, though.

If you didn’t know, Bellroy has a range of Made for Google accessories and extras — of which the leather case is one. It’s laser cut and incredibly precise. One thing I like is how the leather picks up knocks, rubs, and generally changes over time as it gives your case character.

My only gripe is the access to the side buttons as these are recessed into the case. That does protect the buttons from accidental presses in your pocket, though. At $40, it’s not a cheap case, but it’s definitely a smart, professional-looking option for everyday protection.

totallee

As far as thin cases go, there are very few that can add a layer of even basic protection without still feeling as though they add noticeable bulk. That’s not the case at all with totallee cases for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

They really are paper-thin at just 0.02 inches, which means that if you simply want a truly minimal case to protect from scuffs and scrapes without affecting the feel of your Pixel 4, then they are the best case out there in our opinion. Another bonus is that totallee cases are devoid of any branding, which is always appreciated.

Speck Presidio Stay Clear

I’ve used a few Speck Presidio cases in the past, which is why picking up the Stay Clear version for my Pixel 4 XL was an obvious choice. For full protection of your Pixel 4, this is the best clear case in our opinion. It feels thick without turning your phone into a brick, and even has a raised lip around the edges — to protect your display.

The rubberized edges also give extra grip as the back clear portion is smooth and glossy. Speck claims that your Pixel 4 could survive an 8-foot drop while encased in the Presidio case, and I’m inclined to believe them. This is a super case that protects but still allows you to admire your colorful Pixel device. At $40 it isn’t cheap, but it’s a premium case that warrants the price tag. If you don’t want a clear version, there are plenty of colorful options in the Presidio line too.

Incipio DualPro

Perfect for adding some mass to your Pixel 4, the Incipio DualPro is a beast of a two-piece case for your Pixel 4 without being too big. It has two layers including a shock-absorbing inner core and harder outer frame. It does pop on to the back of your phone in one piece though.

I also love the feel of the soft-touch plastic outer, which feels like satin — or as close to how the Pixel 4 back glass feels when it’s made of plastic. Access to all of the ports and speaker holes are perfectly preserved, while the button covers are excellent. They give a nice audible clicky feedback that I think the Presidio case lacks.

As far as two-piece cases for the Pixel 4 go, the Incipio DualPro is arguably the best.

Alvari thin case

For a bit of color, the Alvari thin case might be the best “cheap” case option for the Pixel 4. However, it really doesn’t add a great deal of protection and is definitely a fashion choice. It clips on to the back of your phone and offers very little edge protection — but still feels great.

At $12, you get a dash of color that you might not get from other cases. The satin color might not be to everyone’s taste, but it really does differentiate your device from the rest of the crowd while simultaneously giving you the most basic protection.

Spigen Thin Fit

At $10, the Spigen Thin Fit is a great go-to case for just about any phone, and it’s no different with the Pixel 4. A step up in protection over the totallee case and the Alvari thin case, you get more or less complete coverage in a plastic clip-on cover.

I think that as far as thin-fit cases go, this would protect your Pixel 4 the best. Every edge is covered, while the camera bump has a raised lip to ensure that even if placed on a surface, you should be protected from potential lens scratches. It only comes in black and white, but the matte white finish really is gorgeous in the flesh.

More on Google Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: