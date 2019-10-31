Ford has only offered Android Auto support for a little while now, but it’s soon to be one of the first carmakers to adopt its Wireless version. In select 2020 Ford models, you’ll be able to use Android Auto without a wire.

This week, Ford revealed its plans for its SYNC 4 system, which will be making its debut in some 2020 vehicles. The new system includes an updated design and interface from the previous version that includes new multitasking features for bigger displays. There’s also a new Digital Owner’s Manual feature (everyone else please copy this) as well as SiriusXM with 360L support.

The upgrade we’re most interested in, though, is wireless support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Only a handful of carmakers have added support for this feature, which was introduced almost two years ago. It has been available on quite a few aftermarket head units, but it’s been a shame to see it so sparsely adopted in actual vehicles.

Ford says that Wireless Android Auto will be available using both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to enable the experience, but what’s important is that it opens the door for users to charge their phones with faster chargers as well as with wireless chargers. Wireless charging is also an optional extra on these new models.

Hopefully, we’ll see more carmakers follow Ford’s lead going forward. Notably, though, Wireless Android Auto still only supports Pixel, Nexus, and select Samsung devices.

With more customers pairing smartphones and mobile devices to their vehicles, SYNC 4 offers even more convenience by letting customers cut the cord. For the first time, Ford is implementing wireless implementation of both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as SYNC AppLink apps such as Waze or Ford+Alexa. Customers will continue to be able to use both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to enable simultaneous operation of in-vehicle entertainment and mobile device navigation while providing calls, music, and other features to be controlled through the vehicle’s display. Available wireless charging capability also means you can juice up your compatible smartphone even while leaving the cords at home. In addition to these features, Convenience Controls enabled by AppLink allow for the control of various vehicle features when equipped, right from your smartphone, such as lighting, climate, or the radio.

