Stadia Store hides all add-ons from master games list

Following its web debut last week, the Stadia Store has been slightly reorganized to hide confusing add-ons from the main “All games” list. As a result of this change, it gives the incorrect impression that there’s only one Stadia Pro deal for December.

Previously, the Stadia Store’s “All games” list — accessible by scrolling to the very bottom — included some add-ons in addition to games and bundles. Only the latter two content types are now listed as the more significant additions to titles have been hidden.

Given that the add-ons that did appear in the master grouping were significant and expensive — even costing the same as full indie works, this move makes sense to reduce confusion. Each listing did prominently note how “The base game (sold separately) is required for this add-on” just underneath the buy button.

To view this additional content, you have to visit the title’s listing and scroll to the “Add-ons for this game” list. This tweak helps keep “All games” free from clutter. Google already did not include smaller add-ons for in-game currency or characters.

However, the Stadia Store could have also made it impossible to buy an add-on unless you have the full game already purchased.

As a result of this change rolled out late in the week, the discounted Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack ($39.99 -> $27.99) does not appear in the Stadia Pro deals carousel at the top of the Store. However, you can follows the steps above to find that listing and purchase.

More about Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: