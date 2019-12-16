Today’s best deals include notable price drops on Nest Wifi, Nest Hubs, and even Nest Thermostats. You can find all of that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break down below.

Google Nest Wifi blankets your home in coverage

Amazon offers the recently-released Google Nest Wifi 802.11ac Mesh Router 2-pack Kit for $239 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $299 with Best Buy currently selling it for $269. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. Google’s new Nest Wifi bundle delivers fast 802.11ac wireless thanks to a mesh design and two access points. It can deliver up to 4,400-sq. feet of coverage and handles as many as 200 devices connected at a single time. Great for shoring up your network this holiday season and ensuring better connectivity is available for all.

Score two Google Nest Hubs for $100

Best Buy offers a two-pack of Google Nest Hubs for $100. That works out to a $160 value, beating our typical $55-$60 mentions for a single unit. Great for holiday shopping or expanding your Assistant setup. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Head over to our hands-on review for more, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.”

Nest Thermostat E bundle delivers serious value

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront offers the Google Nest Smart Thermostat E bundled with a Home Mini speaker and two smart plugs for $129. As a comparison, the thermostat alone delivers $169 worth of value and the speaker goes for $25 or more during the holidays. Add in two smart outlets valued at $20 and you have up to $239 worth of smart home tech here. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality and built-in energy savings. Meanwhile, the Home Mini speaker makes it easy to control your new thermostat via voice, or power-on the included smart outlets.

