In the past, Google customer support was handled by third-party companies. After a pilot program with in-house employees last year, Google is expanding this initiative for 2020 by adding 3,800 jobs and opening a new site in Mississippi.

For Google, support includes product troubleshooting and ad campaign setup through calls and text chats. In 2018, Google launched a pilot program in the Philippines to “enhance customer and user support by bringing some of these jobs in-house.” This means you’re interacting with employees directly hired by Google instead of working at a contracted third-party firm.

Based on the great feedback we’ve received on that program, we’re expanding — by the end of 2020, we will have created more than 4,800 Google customer support jobs, including the 1,000 Google customer support agents already working in our Google Operations Centers.

There are currently 1,000 employees working in Google Operations Centers. According to local publication BusinessWorld in 2018, the Philippines site helps customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Google now plans to create 3,800 more customer support jobs by the end of next year. This includes opening the first US-based location in Mississippi, while there will be new and expanded sites in India and the Philippines.

A press release cites “industry-leading benefits,” and perks like “free meals while at work, local culture clubs, and other onsite facilities such as mother’s rooms, games rooms, and collaboration spaces” at the Google Operations Centers.

Comprehensive healthcare, including medical, dental, and vision coverage

Company-paid life and disability insurance

Three weeks of paid vacation

Up to 22 weeks of paid parental leave

