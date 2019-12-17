After ending earlier this month, the next wave of Stadia deals are here. At the moment, there is one game and add-on for December 2019, but hopefully more Stadia Pro deals are added over time.

Update 12/17: Google today announced Borderlands 3, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (tomorrow). The two latter titles see the following Stadia Pro discounts:

Borderlands 3 Standard Edition for $38.99 USD (35% off until January 7, 2020)

Deluxe Edition for $51.99 USD (35% off)

Super Deluxe Edition for $77.99 USD (22% off)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint for $30.00 USD (50% off)

Gold Edition for $50.00 USD (50% off)

Ultimate Edition for $60.00 USD (50% off)

The Stadia Store this morning also discounted GRID ($59.99 -> $24 until December 31st), GRID Ultimate Edition ($84.99 -> $34), and Just Dance 2020 ($49.99 -> $29.99 until December 24th).

Heading to the Stadia Store on Android, iOS, and the new web experience today brings back the “Stadia Pro deals” carousel. The first is a sizable discount on Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition. From $59.99, it’s now only $24 until Dec 24, 2019, 11:59PM (PT).

In Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition experience the final chapter of Lara’s origin as she is forged into the Tomb Raider she is destined to be. Combining the base game, all seven DLC challenge tombs, as well as all downloadable weapons, outfits, and skills, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition is the ultimate way to experience Lara’s defining moment.

The next discount is on the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack from $39.99 to $27.99. This add-on requires you have the base game ($59.99).

The Kombat Pack is the best way to upgrade your Mortal Kombat Standard Edition. The Kombat Pack includes: 6 new add-on playable characters including Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Terminator T-800, Sindel, Joker and Spawn – Skins & gear sets with each add-on character – 6 themed skin packs including the Klassic Arcade Ninjas, Klassic Arcade Fighters and more.

The first round featured 13 items across six games, and the new Stadia Pro deals for December 2019 obviously pale in quantity. They last exactly two weeks, suggesting that is the cadence for offers going forward.

More about Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: