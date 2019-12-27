The Samsung Galaxy S11 series is right around the corner and over the past week, a handful of leaks have shown off the company’s smartphones. Now, the Galaxy S11+ has finally broken cover in its first major leak and it reveals an absolutely massive camera array on the back.

@OnLeaks and CashKaro have published the first collection of images of the high-end Galaxy S11+ – a phone that’s been teased as Samsung’s “nuclear weapon” for 2020.

As reported previously, the Galaxy S11+ is expected to offer a 6.9-inch display – possibly 120Hz – and that larger body apparently measures a size of 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm. That’s considerably taller, wider, and thicker than the Galaxy S10+ was to make room for that bigger display. That larger body also makes room for some huge camera advances.

These new renders show off a Galaxy S11+ that ditch the three-camera setup on the previous generation and instead features a whopping 5 camera lenses on the back.

Update 12/27: About a month after first posting these images, @OnLeaks has updated his renders. Apparently, the camera array first seen in this leak was a “first stage prototype” and now, he can show off the real deal. Much like another leak from earlier in December, this render shows three cameras along one side and and 4th along the right side. There’s no 5th sensor to be found, but there is an LED flash. It’s assumed this will be the final design.

It’s not reported here what these cameras will be, but the housing itself is huge coming an extra 2mm out from the phone and making up a huge portion of the phone’s rear design. Visually, it looks a lot like a domino and copies Google’s Pixel 4 with a blacked-out interior too.

There have been mentions of a 5x optical zoom lens being used in this device and we can only assume that the S11+ is also using a standard lens – possibly at 108MP –, telephoto, ultrawide, and perhaps a time-of-flight sensor as well. The renders also show off two small sensors, one likely being for autofocus, as well as an LED flash.

Oh, and there’s no headphone jack.

At this time, pricing and specifications are not confirmed. The Samsung Galaxy S11+ and its brothers will likely be announced sometime this spring.

