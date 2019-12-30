While WhatsApp remains almost ubiquitous across an array of hardware and software, support has now been ended for devices running older Android builds.

WhatsApp confirmed via a post on its dedicated support site that the messaging platform will now only run on Android devices running Android 4.0.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich) or higher. Should you still be running a criminally outdated device, you’ll still be able to send multi-platform messages to your friends, family, and contacts.

We provide support for and recommend using the following devices: Android running OS 4.0.3+

iPhone running iOS 9+

Select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2 Once you have one of these devices, simply install WhatsApp and verify your phone number. Keep in mind that WhatsApp can only be activated with one phone number on one device at a time. Furthermore, there’s no option to transfer your chat history between platforms. However, we provide the option to export your chat history as an email attachment.

The Facebook-owned company does note that limited WhatsApp support will continue for those running Android 2.3.7 and older until February 1st, 2020. After this date, you’ll likely see issues with features and you won’t be able to create a new account from these non-supported operating systems.

For the following operating systems, you can no longer create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts. However, you’ll be able to continue using WhatsApp on: Android versions 2.3.7 and older until February 1, 2020

iOS 8 and older until February 1, 2020

If you are running an older device, it might be worthwhile backing up your WhatsApp chats to Google Drive soon to ensure that all of your messages can be transferred to a newer handset. Considering that even the lowest OS supported is 2011’s Ice Cream Sandwich, we’d wager you’d see a massive upgrade from just about any 2019 smartphone. Although our Best Android phones of 2019 list might be a great place to start researching your next upgrade.

