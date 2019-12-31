Tuesday’s best deals include JBL Link View at a new all-time low, Anker wireless earbuds are $50, and save on Joby’s top-rated Android photography kit. Find all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

JBL Link View delivers a display

Best Buy is offering the JBL Link View Smart Display for $95. As a comparison, it originally sold for $300 but trends around $200 these days. This also beats our previous mention by $5 and is the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time. The JBL Link View speaker includes a built-in 8-inch display with Google Assistant and Chromecast. In our hands-on review, we called it the “best smart display you can buy.” You’ll be able to quickly call up and control all of your favorite smart home accessories here, as well.

Anker’s latest true wireless earbuds at $50

Anker Direct via Amazon offers its Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds for $50. Regularly $60, today’s deal is just the second price drop we’ve tracked all-time. With a familiar AirPod-like design, there’s a lot to like about these earbuds from Anker. Notable features include 40-hours of playtime on a single charger, IPX7 waterproofing, and more. Best of all, it features USB-C charging, which is certainly worth noting.

Upgrade with Joby’s Android photography kit

B&H currently offers the JOBY GripTight POV Smartphone Photography Kit for $10. Normally selling for $20, that’s good for a 50% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Looking to elevate your mobile photography kit? JOBY’s smartphone mount delivers a camera-like grip to help record smoother videos. Thanks to its adjustable mount, GripTight can also hold a wide range of different smartphones, too. This package is then completed by a built-in Bluetooth remote to help snap photos.

