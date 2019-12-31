Xiaomi debuted a smartwatch based on Google’s Wear OS earlier this year in China, but its square, Apple Watch-looking design may not be for everyone. Now, Xiaomi is testing another new smartwatch with the “Mi Watch Color” which has a more traditional round design.

The first teaser of the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color doesn’t tell us everything about the upcoming smartwatch, but it confirms several hardware details. For one, this watch has a circular display instead of the square panel from the normal Mi Watch. This results in a much more traditional-looking watch. The design has two buttons on the right side of the dial and lugs to connect bands.

According to Gadgets360, the Mi Watch Color will be available in black, gold, and silver with a variety of band options. SparrowsNews also posted an official promo video for the Mi Watch Color which teases some of those colors as well as several different watchfaces and software features.

Right now, we’re not sure whether or not the Mi Watch Color will be using Google’s Wear OS, but it seems very possible. Like the regular Mi Watch, though, it’s definitely a modified version of the platform. It’s also unclear what specs power the Color, but Xiaomi has teased “all-day battery life.” More details will presumably be available before the watch goes on sale January 3rd in China.

