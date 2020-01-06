Belkin’s new Google Assistant speaker has a built-in wireless charger

- Jan. 6th 2020 7:00 pm PT

CES 2020
Google Assistant speakers have been taking over CES in recent years and this year, Belkin has a clever new speaker to share. In partnership with Devialet, Belkin’s new Google Assistant speaker has hi-fi audio and built-in wireless charging.

The Belkin Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker is mostly a normal Google Assistant smart speaker. It supports “Hey Google” commands for answering questions, running routines, and controlling smart home devices as well.

Much like Google’s speakers and other companies too, the Soundform Elite has fabric on the outside of the device. At the top, there’s also a row of buttons for Bluetooth, volume up and down, play/pause, and turning off the microphone too.

Obviously, the biggest standout thought is the wireless charger at the top of the device. A recess at the top of the device allows space to place any smartphone in a “dock” where it will charge via Qi wireless charging. The charger puts out 10W of power with compatible devices and Belkin notes that having a device placed on top won’t affect the bass levels of the device.

The Belkin Soundform Elite Google Assistant speaker arrives this spring with a price of $299. The speaker comes in both black and white/grey.

