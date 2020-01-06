Proving that anything sells when it’s priced right, the Pixel Slate looks to have been a “popular item” over the holidays. In fact, the Google Store had trouble and delays shipping the Chrome OS tablet.

For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Google Store discounted the Pixel Slate down to $449 for the m3 model with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The i5 with 8GB/128GB was $649, while $1,249 got you a top of the line i7 with 16GB/256GB. Beyond the $350 across the line discount, Google also included a Pixelbook Pen ($99) and keyboard of your choice — Pixel Slate Keyboard ($199) or Brydge G-Type Keyboard ($159.99) — for a max savings of $648.

Pixel Slate shipping delays and complaints (via Android Police) began soon after the week-long sale, with some expecting their units to arrive in early December. That was not the case, with Google Support not providing a meaningful answer until late last month.

In an email to buyers, Google noted how it was “unable to send out your Pixel Slate order.”

The demand for this popular item has exceeded our expectations and we’re currently experiencing issues with inventory. Though we will be able to make the delivery, it would take us some time to correct the issue and replenish our stocks.

Fortunately, the Pixel Slate is expected to ship and arrive by mid-January. To make it up, Google did provide a “$50 appeasement” for the delay that brings down the Chrome OS tablet even further in price.

Since being announced in 2018, the Pixel Slate by all accounts was not a popular item, likely due to its price, tablet performance (initially), and the keyboard accessory being optional. The Black Friday sale resolved two of those big factors, thus proving the device was overpriced from the beginning.

