Here’s Google Stadia running on an E-Reader because the future is awesome [Video]

- Jan. 11th 2020 8:30 am PT

0

Google Stadia has been pitched as the future of gaming that works with “all the ways we play.” Now, someone has managed to get Google Stadia running on an E-Reader.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Highlighted by Vice, a Danish student by the name of Sebastian Ørsted recently did an experiment with the Stadia platform. Using the Onyx Book Max 3, he was able to run Destiny 2 on Google Stadia without many issues.

He estimates that lag was somewhere between 500 and 1000 milliseconds which is very impressive for an e-ink display. This was accomplished using a feature on the Max 3 called X-Mode. The feature was designed to up the refresh on the screen for video, but it also helps to make Stadia actually work on this device.

The Onyx Book Max 3 is a super high-end E-Reader that costs $859. It’s running Stadia with the help of its Android-based software platform on the 13-inch e-ink display.

You can check out Google Stadia running on the Onyx Book Max 3 e-reader in the video below. What other crazy devices would you want to see the platform running on?

More on Google Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Stadia

Google Stadia

Stadia is a streaming service that leverages Google’s cloud to deliver AAA games online.

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches