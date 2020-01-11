Google Stadia has been pitched as the future of gaming that works with “all the ways we play.” Now, someone has managed to get Google Stadia running on an E-Reader.

Highlighted by Vice, a Danish student by the name of Sebastian Ørsted recently did an experiment with the Stadia platform. Using the Onyx Book Max 3, he was able to run Destiny 2 on Google Stadia without many issues.

He estimates that lag was somewhere between 500 and 1000 milliseconds which is very impressive for an e-ink display. This was accomplished using a feature on the Max 3 called X-Mode. The feature was designed to up the refresh on the screen for video, but it also helps to make Stadia actually work on this device.

The Onyx Book Max 3 is a super high-end E-Reader that costs $859. It’s running Stadia with the help of its Android-based software platform on the 13-inch e-ink display.

You can check out Google Stadia running on the Onyx Book Max 3 e-reader in the video below. What other crazy devices would you want to see the platform running on?

