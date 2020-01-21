Digital Wellbeing gains a 30-minute pause for Wind Down mode

The Wind Down feature that comes as part of Google’s Digital Wellbeing tracking feature is now getting a 30-minute pause option.

As we look to track and then curb our extensive smartphone usage, tools like Digital Wellbeing are becoming increasingly more common on mobile and desktop. The Wind Down function is great for giving you a break from your most addictive apps.

If you didn’t already know, you can schedule Wind Down to start and end at selected times — like that time period right before bed. However, the strict nature of these schedules means that if you get a message or need to check something during your preselected schedule, you’ll have to disable Wind Down and then remember to toggle it back on.

While that is a little annoying, luckily, the new 30-minute pause in Wind Down mode added to the latest Digital Wellbeing update will give you a little more flexibility if something is urgent — or you want a little break for whatever reason (via Android Police).

When enabled, a new toggle will appear within the notification shade when Wind Down mode is active. You can just tap the “Pause for 30 minutes” toggle to unlock all apps locked down during Wind Down mode.

The feature is now rolling out to those already enrolled on the Digital Wellbeing beta program, although this time around, it appears to be via a server-side switch. If you haven’t already, it may be worth signing up to the Digital Wellbeing beta on the Google Play Store to get this 30-minute Wind Down pause toggle that bit sooner.

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: