The Google Search Console is a tool for webmasters to manage a site’s presence on the search engine. A new version of the Removals report lets them temporarily hide pages, and provides other related information.

This updated Search Console report allows for temporary removal requests to hide certain URLs from Google.com. A “successful” request lasts about six months — up from 90 days previously, which Google says “should be enough for you to find a permanent solution.” Joining existing tools for content removal, there are two variants:

Temporary remove URL will hide the URL from Google Search results for about six months and clear the cached copy of the page.

Clear cache URL clears the cached page and wipes out the page description snippet in Search results until the page is crawled again.

The outdated content section of the Google Search Console’s Removals report shows requests made by the public Remove Outdated Content tool that’s available to anyone that wants to “update search results showing information that is no longer present on a page.”

Lastly, SafeSearch filtering shows a “history of pages on your site that were reported by Google users as adult content using the SafeSearch Suggestion tool.”

URLs submitted using this tool are reviewed, and if Google feels that this content should be filtered from SafeSearch results, these URLs are tagged as adult content.

More about Google Search:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: