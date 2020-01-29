Area 120 is Google’s internal incubator for experimental projects that may one day be integrated into an existing service. The latest from Google is Tangi — an app focused on curating do-it-yourself videos for hobbies and other interests that you want to learn.

The name is derived from “the words TeAch aNd GIve and “tangible”—things you can make.” It’s a video service with “quick DIY videos that help people learn new things every day.” Content is up to 60 seconds long with Tangi available as an iOS app or website.

The homepage is quite straightforward with a search field prompting you to “Learn new things every day.” Top level categories include Art, Cooking, DIY, Fashion & Beauty, and Lifestyle. You can also browse by “All.”

Videos previews are prominently highlighted, as are personalities. For content, Google worked with existing creators and touts Tangi’s “focus on creativity and community” as being a big draw. The experimental nature of the service is heavily emphasized for both Google and contributors.

A social angle lets creatives get new ideas and connect with others that have the same interests. There is a “Try It” feature to help build community between creators and fans.

At launch today, not all Tangi users are able to upload content, but a waitlist is available.

