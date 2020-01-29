Google has a lot of things to work on with Stadia right now, but perhaps its biggest task is getting more games on the service. The Unity 3D engine powers a lot of games available today, and with its latest release, the engine is making it easier to bring games to Google Stadia.

With Unity v2019.3, official support for “everything” needed to get going on Stadia has arrived. In a post, Unity explains that approved developers can get everything they need to create and ship their games on Stadia. Those interested just need to head over to Google Stadia’s developer site.

Are you interested in publishing your game on Stadia? We now offer support for everything that approved developers need to create and ship their first game on Google’s new cloud gaming platform. Interested developers should start the process with an application for resources on Google’s Stadia developer website.

On Google’s Stadia blog, the company further explains that approved developers will have easy access to some of Stadia’s unique features including State Share, Stream Connect, and more. The post also details more of how Unity’s work applies to Stadia.

Approved developers can also find in Unity 2019.3 support for Stadia Enhanced Features like State Share and Stream Connect, as well as the Stadia Controller with YouTube and Google Assistant integration, to push the edges of what’s possible on the platform.

In theory, this opens up the door to new games based on Unity to Google Stadia, but also older games to be ported over. A handful of notable games based on Unity include Cuphead, Osiris: New Dawn, Kerbal Space Program 2, Human: Fall Flat, Overcooked 2, Subnautica, and many others.

Obviously, there are likely some other requirements for getting games of this sort running on Stadia, but official support from Unity is a great start. Perhaps we’ll see some additions to Google’s tease of 120 titles coming to Stadia this year.

Google says the following steps should be taken to ensure “Stadia Readiness:”

Make sure your project runs on Unity 2019.3 Build for Linux (3rd party dependencies without Linux support should show up here) Use Vulkan only Start using IL2CPP (available for Linux as of 2019.3)

