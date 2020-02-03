The One UI 2.0 update is steadily rolling out for a plethora of Samsung Galaxy devices, but one side effect was the issues with the popular customization tool Good Lock on Android 10.

If you were unaware, Good Lock is essentially a theming tool for Samsung devices with some pretty impressive add-on modules that allow for tweaking of things like the EdgeLighting, lock screen, plus tons more on top. The biggest issue with Android 10 was that it essentially broke the app on any Galaxy devices that updated to One UI 2.0.

Update 02/03: Good Lock 2020 support is now available for those already running Android 10 on their Galaxy device. It isn’t available in all regions just yet but we expect support to steadily rollout across the globe over the coming weeks. If you haven’t already installed Good Lock on your Galaxy device, you can download it from Samsung’s Galaxy Store right here.

Luckily, the issues are now set to be rectified, as Samsung has confirmed that the 2020 version of Good Lock, complete with Android 10 compatibility, is set to be released on February 3, 2020 (via SamMobile). The update was confirmed by Samsung in South Korea — who happened to even provide us with a changelog for the new version. With some rudimentary translation, it confirms several upcoming features including more lock screen control options with LockStar. You can see the full (translated) changelog below:

common Dark Theme support Follow the One UI 2 principle We have also updated the profile information to the new version in the information of Goodlock I put the splash screen of Good Rock main APP

Lockstar The biggest change is internally Added the ability to automatically arrange elements to match the background. (On-Device AI Technology) Added a notification detail view that was requested by many users Provides a lock screen auto off time setting Starting with One UI 2.1, FaceWidget has been resized Other settings UI has been improved.

QuickStar Improved coloring segmentation and visibility Clock central position (except for Hole or Notch challenges) is supported

Taskchanger As Google’s OS changes, the most work has been done Vertical style is added Provides an internal VI queue to distinguish between quickswitch and gesture actions

Notistar Added custom function for lock screen entry point handle

Multistar Finally, press and hold the Recent button (Recent) to quickly launch the app to the split screen or pop-up menu Pop-up screen execution You can adjust the size of the gesture area You can set it to keep certain apps even if you delete them from recently used apps. As soon as the pop-up screen closes, it remembers the last position and runs it there again. Multi Sound moves to Sound Assistant

NaviStar Unfortunately, NaviStar has a late problem and will be looking a little late. Please note that the menu may be displayed depending on the SW update of the terminal (Sequential progress) Implemented navigation hide feature that was deleted by policy

ThemePark You can create a theme for dark mode We added a lot of requests for manual color settings instead of auto

One Hand Operation Auxiliary handle can be added. You can experience a variety of experiences on the big screen like a tablet Added a quick toolbar function (Mobile Data, Game Booster) You can execute various activities by expanding the home screen shortcut function Added vibration feedback setting Color change of animation is now possible

Sound assistant Internal implementation remains and will be available with new features at the end of February Provides a menu to provide a vertical style of the volume UI Moves MultiStar’s multi-sound function and provides it with the Volume add-on



Samsung suggests that this new version of Good Lock has had to be heavily modified to work with the full Android 10 update, with core features of the app having been improved across the board. The NavStar module is not working but will be in a future update once this 2020 version has been released.

Good Lock 2020 will start rolling out on February 3 in South Korea. We expect a global rollout in the weeks following this initial relaunch.

