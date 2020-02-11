As part of the Android 10 update, the biometrics API gives developers the opportunity to secure their apps using the new Face Unlock feature. In the latest American Express Amex app beta, Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL owners can now unlock their banking accounts with Face Unlock.

There isn’t a wealth of apps that support Face Unlocks on the Pixel 4 despite the device being available for a while now. The support means that there is no need for you to enter your account information, password, or security information.

It’s also worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 10 also support the updated Android 10 biometric API, so this option may be available within the Amex app to those with either of those devices (via Android Police).

For those of you with the Pixel 4 and the American Express Amex app, you can now benefit from securing your account without having to enter a password. The latest beta version of the Amex app 6.27.4 is the update that you’re looking for if you want to be able to use Face Unlocking.

You can sign up for the Amex app beta on the Google Play Store right here. If you’re already enrolled, the update should be rolling out right now. Let’s also hope we see more banking apps add support for Face Unlock over the coming months.

More on the Pixel 4:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: