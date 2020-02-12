The Samsung Galaxy Home Mini has now drifted from vaporware to a real deal as the Bixby-powered speaker is set to come as a pre-order gift with the Galaxy S20 series — but only in South Korea.

There was no time allotted to the device during the Unpacked 2020 keynote, even though leaks suggested that we would see the device at some point during — or after — the event. However, Samsung has very quietly added the smart home speaker as a pre-order bonus for anyone in South Korea that is picking up the latest Galaxy series handsets.

It was initially spotted by Samsung fansite TizenHelp (via the Verge) and it looks as though the Galaxy Home Mini will only be gifted to those that order between February 14 and February 26, with devices shipping on the official retail launch date next month. When you consider just how long we’ve waited for anything concrete on this device, it seems odd that there was no mention during the Unpacked 2020 keynote, and then it just comes as a free gift with a pre-order.

You may remember that Samsung called for beta testers of the Galaxy Home Mini in Korea late last year. However, we didn’t hear a great deal more after this concluded. We’re not sure if this means a wider global release may be on the cards at some point later on in 2020, but at least Samsung has managed to finally get a Bixby-powered speaker out of the door.

