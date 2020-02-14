9to5Google Daily 395: Android 11 appears briefly, SMS reactions coming soon, Inbox features coming to Gmail, plus more
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Android 11 Developer Preview website briefly goes live, no downloads available
- Google Messages 5.7 preps reacting to messages, drawing on images [APK Insight]
- Gmail 2020.02.02 hints at Inbox-like ‘Bundles’ with ‘Labels’ and ‘Smartmail card’ [APK Insight]
- Android Auto now shows weather in status bar as over 70 new cars add support
- Microsoft demos Google Maps running dual-screen on Surface Duo [Video]
Deals discussed in this episode:
- Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB gets 1-day price drop to $399 unlocked
- Snag two of Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor for $238 ($398 value)
